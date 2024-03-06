Cito Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cito Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,938 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 528,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,382,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 801,642 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $62,821,000 after buying an additional 18,239 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,106,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $86,685,000 after buying an additional 10,672 shares during the period. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE MDT traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, hitting $85.61. 1,809,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,139,849. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average of $80.40. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $113.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,842.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

