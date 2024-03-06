Cito Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,250 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $312,964,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $554,945,000 after acquiring an additional 5,765,174 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,576,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,698,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $2.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,674,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,766,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $81.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Mizuho upped their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, HSBC lowered Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.55.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total value of $1,327,641.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $438,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,606 shares of company stock worth $10,308,559. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

