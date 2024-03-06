Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Trims Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after acquiring an additional 989,144 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,753,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,791,142,000 after purchasing an additional 130,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,513,919 shares of the software company’s stock worth $921,499,000 after purchasing an additional 520,655 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Autodesk by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,139,867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $642,448,000 after purchasing an additional 275,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,018,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $624,471,000 after buying an additional 35,105 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,629 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Up 1.9 %

ADSK stock traded up $4.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.88. The stock had a trading volume of 370,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,321. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.79. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.74, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.38 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.