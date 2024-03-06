Alethea Capital Management LLC Makes New $415,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $433.39. The stock had a trading volume of 335,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,438. The firm has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

