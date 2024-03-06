Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Ranger Energy Services has a payout ratio of 11.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.1%.

Ranger Energy Services Price Performance

Ranger Energy Services stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.89. 126,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,105. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $265.82 million, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ranger Energy Services ( NYSE:RNGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,165,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,984,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ranger Energy Services news, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,165,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,984,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles S. Leykum sold 85,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $864,516.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,174 shares of company stock worth $1,676,916. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ranger Energy Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 39.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline completion services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

Featured Stories

