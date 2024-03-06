Investors Title (ITIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on March 29th

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Investors Title has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Investors Title Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Investors Title stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.90. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $127.71 and a 1-year high of $171.60. The company has a market capitalization of $290.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITIC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 112.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Investors Title by 36,300.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Investors Title by 28.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Investors Title by 9,780.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

