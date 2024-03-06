Investors Title (ITIC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on March 29th

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.
Investors Title has raised its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
Investors Title Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Investors Title stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.90. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $127.71 and a 1-year high of $171.60. The company has a market capitalization of $290.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investors Title
Analyst Ratings Changes
ITIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Investors Title
About Investors Title
Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Investors Title
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.