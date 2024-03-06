Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Increases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,338 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 6.6% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 25,690 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 744,847 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $60,381,000 after purchasing an additional 38,910 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,145,000. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $110.69. 6,254,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,053,802. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.09. The company has a market cap of $203.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.