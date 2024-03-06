Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Acquires 888 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the quarter. CME Group makes up about 3.4% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in CME Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.22.

CME Group Price Performance

CME stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $218.16. 461,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,623. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.38. The company has a market capitalization of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.49. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.01 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.61%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

