Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 8.3% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $9.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $593.61. 980,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,739. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $549.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $598.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,277 shares of company stock worth $22,533,584. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. TheStreet raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $596.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

