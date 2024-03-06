Old North State Trust LLC Sells 300 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Old North State Trust LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.69. 6,254,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,053,802. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.67 and a 200 day moving average of $91.09. The company has a market capitalization of $203.04 billion, a PE ratio of 69.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

