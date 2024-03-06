Roth Mkm Boosts Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target to $153.00

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $140.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.58.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,445,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,546. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $175.53.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Target by 82.8% during the third quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Target by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Target by 150.6% during the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

