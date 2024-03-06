Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.470-0.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $204.0 million-$207.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.5 million. Oddity Tech also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.490-1.540 EPS.

Oddity Tech Stock Performance

ODD stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.10. 2,443,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,560. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.43. Oddity Tech has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oddity Tech

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $33,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth $163,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 4,139.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter worth $255,000.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

