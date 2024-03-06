Theory Financial LLC Has $3.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Theory Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 79.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,777,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,978,254. The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.66. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $59.83.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

