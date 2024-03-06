Theory Financial LLC Sells 1,741 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Theory Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 2.0% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.78. 935,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,317. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

