Theory Financial LLC Sells 2,046 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Theory Financial LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Invesco Water Resources ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Theory Financial LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.38. 111,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,090. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $49.65 and a 52 week high of $65.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.08.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Articles

