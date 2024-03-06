DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $175.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.65% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.
In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
