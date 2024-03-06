Lennox International (NYSE:LII) PT Raised to $505.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s previous close.

LII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens raised shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.58.

NYSE:LII traded up $5.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $477.40. The stock had a trading volume of 113,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,075. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $232.00 and a twelve month high of $482.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.31.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 19.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total value of $414,352.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 662.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Lennox International by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lennox International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,973,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $710,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

