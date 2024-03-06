NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target Cut to $6.50

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Bank of America from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NIO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NIO in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.74.

Shares of NYSE:NIO traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.84. 60,284,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,537,016. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09. NIO has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $16.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a 200 day moving average of $7.85.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.26% and a negative return on equity of 114.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NIO by 4.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NIO by 4.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of NIO by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

