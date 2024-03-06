R. F. Lafferty Trims ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Target Price to $3.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at R. F. Lafferty from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. R. F. Lafferty’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CHPT. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Roth Mkm lowered ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

CHPT stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,468,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,816,192. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $810.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.63.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 69,044 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 82,917 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 358,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

