SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Given New $8.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 68.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research report on Wednesday.

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SOPH

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Down 15.2 %

Shares of SOPH traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 55,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,200. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 38.53% and a negative net margin of 117.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 153.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SOPHiA GENETICS by 3,090.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.68% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a cloud-native software technology company in the healthcare space. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-native software platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, applications, products, and services are used by hospitals, laboratories, and biopharma customers worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.