Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) PT Lowered to $65.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at TD Cowen from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TWLO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

TWLO stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,771,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.29 and a 200 day moving average of $64.12. Twilio has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.35.

In other news, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total value of $2,850,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $475,148.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,405,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Twilio Inc sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $2,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,025,898 shares of company stock worth $4,646,874 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,809,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,210,000 after acquiring an additional 241,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,531,000 after acquiring an additional 256,578 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,806,000 after acquiring an additional 709,400 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,437,000 after purchasing an additional 93,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,118,000 after purchasing an additional 111,093 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

