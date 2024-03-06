Rotork’s (ROR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.70) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Rotork stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 325.80 ($4.14). 1,706,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,313. The stock has a market cap of £2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,715.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 315.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 309.51. Rotork has a 12-month low of GBX 277.20 ($3.52) and a 12-month high of GBX 344.80 ($4.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

