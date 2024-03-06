Rotork’s (ROR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.70) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.57% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday.
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
