Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Shares of PFD traded up GBX 11.20 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 150 ($1.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,517,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,363.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. Premier Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 111.50 ($1.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.80 ($2.03).

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands.

