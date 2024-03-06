Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Premier Foods Price Performance
Shares of PFD traded up GBX 11.20 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 150 ($1.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,517,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 128.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,363.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.02. Premier Foods has a 1-year low of GBX 111.50 ($1.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 159.80 ($2.03).
About Premier Foods
