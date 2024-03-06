e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $220.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

e.l.f. Beauty stock traded up $9.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.76. The company had a trading volume of 684,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,362. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $67.59 and a 52 week high of $221.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total transaction of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,880,687.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 29,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $4,458,503.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 252,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,109.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,082,191. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 608,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,845,000 after buying an additional 161,497 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

