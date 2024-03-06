AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,121,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in AutoZone by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.9% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 2.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 3.0% during the third quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZO shares. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,020.76.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock traded up $15.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,118.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,169. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,732.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,630.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $3,119.43.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $24.64 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,807 shares of company stock valued at $39,669,061 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.