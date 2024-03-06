Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $11.13 Million Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,462 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $808,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Netflix by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,790,092 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $788,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Netflix by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,869,385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $823,446,000 after acquiring an additional 992,193 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.82.

Insider Activity

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,114.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,845 shares of company stock worth $165,790,793. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $6.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $605.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,064. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $467.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $624.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.88 billion, a PE ratio of 49.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.