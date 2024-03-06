Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,079,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,689 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.95% of Amgen worth $1,365,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gray Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amgen by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 1,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.97. 795,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.73. The company has a market capitalization of $148.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. SVB Leerink lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.