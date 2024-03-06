Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Holdings Lifted by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC’s holdings in Weave Communications were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Weave Communications by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 46,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Weave Communications Price Performance

Shares of WEAV traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 82,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,247. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $835.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 2.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEAV shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weave Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEAV

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Weave Communications news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,769,756. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.