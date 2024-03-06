Zcash Price Tops $31.52 on Top Exchanges (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $31.52 or 0.00046907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market cap of $514.72 million and approximately $147.11 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00062409 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00017435 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.