HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.050-0.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $643.0 million-$647.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $654.8 million. HashiCorp also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.020-0.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HashiCorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.50.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Stock Performance

HashiCorp stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,891,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,121. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $36.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -24.91 and a beta of 1.41.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. HashiCorp’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In other news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $1,958,565.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 471,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,172 in the last 90 days. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCP. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.