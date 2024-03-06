Worth Venture Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 18,092 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924,020 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,175,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,704,572 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $194,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,922 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,777,340 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after acquiring an additional 221,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504,619 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $141,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.08. 12,626,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,269,957. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total value of $47,725.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

