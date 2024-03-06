Insider Selling: Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) SVP Sells 1,495 Shares of Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arrow Electronics stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.97. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARW shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

