Insider Selling: PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CFO Sells 3,047 Shares of Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $61,854.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 492,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,991,477.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eric Ryan Shander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Eric Ryan Shander sold 9,472 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $213,593.60.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWSC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.15. The company had a trading volume of 296,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PWSC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PowerSchool by 3,244.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

Further Reading

