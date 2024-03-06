Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Major Shareholder Sells $28,520.36 in Stock

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total transaction of $28,520.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,771.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Securities Settlement Neptune also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 4th, Securities Settlement Neptune sold 15,000 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.40, for a total transaction of $6,000.00.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $0.21. 1,664,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,224. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $966,675.60, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEPT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 14,395 shares during the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

