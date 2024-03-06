Rakesh Thakrar Acquires 30 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Rakesh Thakrar acquired 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 496 ($6.30) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($188.86).

Rakesh Thakrar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 5th, Rakesh Thakrar acquired 30 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £150.90 ($191.52).

On Friday, January 5th, Rakesh Thakrar bought 29 shares of Phoenix Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 519 ($6.59) per share, for a total transaction of £150.51 ($191.03).

Phoenix Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of LON:PHNX traded up GBX 3.48 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 499.38 ($6.34). 2,038,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,071,275. The stock has a market cap of £4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 436.40 ($5.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 641.60 ($8.14). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 508.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 496.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHNX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 630 ($8.00) to GBX 540 ($6.85) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Phoenix Group from GBX 400 ($5.08) to GBX 415 ($5.27) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phoenix Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 617 ($7.83).

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Featured Stories

