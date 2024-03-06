Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) CEO Sells $450,932.19 in Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 14,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $450,932.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,982.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SBSI traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.94. 166,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,902. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.38 and a 12-month high of $37.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58. The firm has a market cap of $875.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSI. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 545.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 301,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,283,000 after acquiring an additional 254,850 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $3,249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 776.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 123,651 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 286,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,973,000 after purchasing an additional 121,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,758,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,286,000 after purchasing an additional 88,082 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

