Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,491 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.1% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $826,032.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,498.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock worth $8,265,802. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Danaher Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DHR traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $256.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,866. The stock has a market cap of $189.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.99. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.02%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

