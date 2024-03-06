Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Short Interest Update

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,730,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 4,230,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Canada lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.27.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.2% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 10.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 152,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGO stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. 893,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average is $11.06. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

