E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) Short Interest Up 11.8% in February

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,750,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 14,980,000 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Shares of NYSE ETWO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.12. 323,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $6.90.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $157.50 million for the quarter. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 202.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that E2open Parent will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETWO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of E2open Parent in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in E2open Parent by 513.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in E2open Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. The company's software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their channel and supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

