The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Short Interest Update

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GDL Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDL. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GDL Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 360.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GDL Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of The GDL Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000.

Get The GDL Fund alerts:

The GDL Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

GDL stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.92. 7,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,160. The GDL Fund has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $8.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

The GDL Fund Announces Dividend

The GDL Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

(Get Free Report)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The GDL Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GDL Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.