Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Down 7.5% in February

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,100 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 805,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,227 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 173,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 58,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.21. 59,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,230. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.03.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

