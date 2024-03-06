Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Short Interest Down 7.5% in February

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 745,100 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the January 31st total of 805,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on FSS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal
Federal Signal Stock Performance
Shares of FSS traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.21. 59,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,230. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Federal Signal has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.03.
Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 9.14%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Federal Signal Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 15.56%.
About Federal Signal
Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.
Read More
