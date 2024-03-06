Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.24, but opened at $9.01. Marinus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.20, with a volume of 738,013 shares.

The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $7.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 175.74% and a negative net margin of 432.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.76) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.81.

Institutional Trading of Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $30,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The stock has a market cap of $502.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.93.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

