Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) CEO Thomas L. Ryan Sells 75,000 Shares

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total transaction of $5,514,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 988,365 shares in the company, valued at $72,674,478.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:SCI traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $75.33. The stock had a trading volume of 455,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,472. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.45. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $75.58.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 12,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Service Co. International by 282.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Service Co. International by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Service Co. International by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

