Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC Sells 50,557 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,557 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 13.7% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $24,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,519,713. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.229 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

