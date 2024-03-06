Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Theory Financial LLC

Theory Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, reaching $184.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,054. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.94 and a twelve month high of $185.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $178.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.47. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

