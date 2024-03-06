Short Interest in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Declines By 7.7%

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 6,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 909,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DLocal in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in DLocal by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,592,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,550,000 after purchasing an additional 936,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in DLocal by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DLocal by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.84. 217,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,248. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal has a one year low of $9.04 and a one year high of $24.22.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of DLocal in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. New Street Research upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DLocal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.83.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

