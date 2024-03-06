Theory Financial LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Theory Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 167,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,843 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises 2.8% of Theory Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $4,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,726,786 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 37,203,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,445 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $91,956,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 449.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,624,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,460,000 after buying an additional 2,964,195 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 37,086.9% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,751,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,225,000 after buying an additional 2,744,433 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

