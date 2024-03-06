Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2024

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Cardiff Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. 1,690,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,782. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $172.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on CRDF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 697,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,932.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 186,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 48.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 727,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 236,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 651,061.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 651,061 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.