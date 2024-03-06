Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Short Interest Update

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 1,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 156,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Cardiff Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.86. 1,690,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,578,782. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a market cap of $172.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cardiff Oncology news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 697,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,932.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 186,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 48.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 727,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 236,158 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 651,061.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 651,061 shares in the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

