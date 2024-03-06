Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Up 11.9% in February

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 947,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Finance Of America Companies in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 284,622 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Finance Of America Companies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 215,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter.

FOA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.82. The company had a trading volume of 11,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,705. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.87, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.89. Finance Of America Companies has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.25 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Finance Of America Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.40 price objective for the company.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

