iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.6% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after buying an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,367,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,216,000 after acquiring an additional 229,932 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,974,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,814,000 after purchasing an additional 138,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,048,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after purchasing an additional 682,586 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.83. 792,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,793,761. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.64. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $83.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.